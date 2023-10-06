Aetna, Phoenix Children's Hospital reach new deal to keep patients insured

Two months after their last contract expired, Aetna and Phoenix Children's Hospital have reached a new deal to keep providing in-network coverage for patients.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Children's Hospital and Aetna have reached a new contract to keep providing in-network coverage for patients after families were left wondering whether they'd have to pay more for crucial health care.

The hospital announced Friday that the terms of the new multi-year contract takes effect Aug. 7, one day after their last contract expired.

The two parties had been unable to reach a new coverage agreement before the last contract expired, which resulted in many Valley parents worrying whether they'd have to seek important care at other hospitals for their children.

But the hospital said their new contract guarantees that Aetna members will be covered for inpatient care, outpatient care, laboratory tests, surgery, emergency department care, and other services.

“Phoenix Children’s has a duty to our growing community to ensure payer agreements address the often-complex medical needs of kids and support the exceptional care we provide as Arizona’s only pediatric health system," said Phoenix Children's CEO Robert L. Meyer. "We are proud to reach such an agreement with Aetna and to remain an in-network health system for Aetna members.”

