TEMPE, Ariz. — A week after Arizona State University confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus in a member of its community, the Arizona Department of Health Services said it is testing more people who were close contacts of the confirmed case.

Those being tested have been asked to isolate themselves at home during an "incubation period."

The incubation period is the number of days it takes for symptoms to manifest. In the case of the novel coronavirus, the incubation period is 14 days.

During that time, those being looked at may undergo a series of tests.

The only person confirmed to have the novel coronavirus in Maricopa County has not been hospitalized. ADHS said their symptoms are mild enough that they have been able to stay at home.

The public health department remains in close contact with anyone who may have been exposed.

