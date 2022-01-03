Abrazo buys land in Buckeye for new medical campus

The health provider announced Monday it had purchased 27 acres of land in Buckeye for an acute care hospital.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Abrazo Health has recently acquired 27 acres in Buckeye for the site of a new medical facility that will accommodate the West Valley's growing population.

The property, located on the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way, will include an acute care hospital, ambulance services, and medical offices.

The initial phase of construction will begin later this year and is expected to serve the region's booming population. The city of Buckeye has gained about 40,000 residents over the last decade and is projected to attract more in the coming years.

"We have seen and felt the rapid growth of this area, as well as clearly heard the needs of residents, physicians, and our civic partners,” said Hans Driessnack, CEO of Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear. "Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly 20 years."

Abrazo is pleased to announce acquisition of land in Buckeye that will be developed into a future medical campus. Plans for the 27-acre property near the southwest corner of I-10 and Verrado Way include a medical office building, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital. pic.twitter.com/BS3Ol1SdbA — Abrazo Health (@AbrazoHealth) January 3, 2022

Abrazo already operates an emergency center near I-10 and Watson Road and a 216-bed trauma center in Goodyear.

The health care provider intends to collect community feedback to determine what types of medical services will be offered at its new campus.

“It’s all about delivering the right care, at the right place, at the right time. We are excited to continue to partner with our communities through this new medical center,” Driessnack added.

