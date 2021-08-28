4 million Arizonans have now gotten vaccinated

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported a new milestone Saturday morning after the state recorded administering vaccines to more than 4 million residents.

PHOENIX — Arizona reached another milestone Saturday morning after health officials reported administering COVID-19 vaccines to more than four million residents.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 7,287,508 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 4,005,841 people in Arizona as of Aug. 28.

More than 55% of all Arizonans have now had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 3.5 million residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they've gotten both doses of the vaccine.

Vaccination rates started ramping up again in mid-July after Arizona started experiencing another surge in COVID-19 infections. During the week of Aug. 15, more than 100,000 residents got vaccinated.

“Arizonans are stepping up and doing their part to put this pandemic behind us,” said Don Herrington, interim director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “This battle is not over but we’re clearly headed in the right direction.”

Earlier this week, Arizona achieved a more sobering milestone after the state recorded having had more than one million confirmed infections of the coronavirus. More than 18,700 deaths from COVID-related illnesses have been reported in Arizona since the pandemic began.

The health department is continuing to encourage unvaccinated residents to get the shot by insisting that the vaccine has "long-lasting benefits."

More information about COVID-19 vaccines and Arizona's vaccination sites can be found at azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.

COVID-19 News and Updates