PHOENIX — A new listing of the nation’s worst-rated nursing homes includes 17 in Arizona, all with federal quality ratings of just one-star out of a possible five.

The analysis by the Long Term Care Community Coalition is part of an effort to help the public gain insights into the quality and safety of facilities in their communities while highlighting inadequate staffing, substandard care, abuse and neglect within the industry.

RELATED: Long list of troubled nursing homes revealed by senators

One-star is the lowest possible rating in the federal five-star rating system. The star rating system includes assessments for health inspections, quality staffing ratios, substantiated complaints against a facility and number and amount of fines.

The one-star facilities are located in Phoenix, Sun City, Payson, Winslow, Casa Grande, Peoria, Prescott, Mesa, Tucson and Kingman.

Here is where you can find a full list of one-star nursing homes in Arizona.

RELATED: Medicaid terminates agreement with Hacienda Healthcare; more abuse cases uncovered