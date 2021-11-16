12 News Filth Finder: Thanksgiving staples packaging

We tested boxes and containers from the grocery store containing Thanksgiving favorites to give you a sense of their cleanliness.

PHOENIX — Thanksgiving dinner is a time for friends, family and food, but it could also be a source of germs. Not from the food you prepare and eat, but from the packaging.

The 12 News Filth Finder is testing Thanksgiving staples bought at a local grocery store to see how many germs are on the boxes, cans and wrappers.

The Filth Finder works by counting the number of living things on a surface. A score of under 30 means it’s relatively clean, with 0 being sterile. A score over 30 means it’s dirty and could make you sick.

First, we tested a box of stuffing taken right off the shelf. We swabbed the outside and the top, where you would open the box. That box of stuffing scored 20. Not exactly dirty, but far from sterile.

Next, we tested a box of instant mashed potatoes, also in a cardboard box. We swabbed the same parts, including the perforated spout in the box where the potatoes are supposed to be poured. This was a big difference, at 123 on the Filth Finder, about four times the limit.

Next, we tested canned goods. Specifically, a can of cream of mushroom soup with a pop-top that you have to grab in order to open the can. That can, including the outside wrapper, came in at 61. That’s double the limit of 30.

And finally, a can of cranberry sauce. That can scored 37, which is over the limit but not by as much as some other products.

“If we’re going to cook it, most of the time, you’re just going to cook all that stuff off,” said physician Dr. Andrew Carroll. “So you don’t need to go crazy about anything that gets cooked.”

But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wash your hands while preparing food, Carroll said. It’s a good idea to wash your hands after opening packaging, especially when it comes to proteins.

“Cranberry sauce, you’re not going to be cooking that,” Carroll said. “So you may want to just wash the can off quickly before you plop it onto a plate.”

Also, remember basic food safety: Keep the hot things hot and the cold things cold so bacteria doesn’t grow.

