PHOENIX — Missing Marine Jesse Conger has his family and loved ones searching for him.

Conger was last seen on August 14, at a Scottsdale apartment where he lived with his girlfriend.

His family said he suffered from PTSD after years in the Marines and as a rescue diver as part of a search-and-rescue team.

“Jesse, I love you. I love you so much.” Patricia Conger, Jesse's twin, said.

His family told 12 News that Jesse was social and able to make everyone laugh, but did suffer from depression.

His girlfriend, Natasha Harwell, said the two days before he disappeared he stayed in bed and did not talk to her. When she came home on Wednesday and Conger was not there, she filed a missing police report.

“We want to help you, we want -- whatever is going on, we will face it together. We will face it as a family, as a team.” Patricia said.

The search has now gone viral, after a tweet from PulteGroup CEO Bill Pulte offering $10,000 to help find the missing man.

The family has been searching with the aid of others on social media and around the various trails.

There is a Google map here where you can see where the family has already looked.

Jesse is 6'2" around 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his left arm and the word "Rise" tattooed on his left chest. Family said he left his wallet and keys at the apartment.

He may be driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with Nevada plate 696G03. If you see him, you can contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-1911.

“I don’t think I ever thought I would be alive without my twin brother," Patricia Conger said.

"He’s always been with me. I want you to come home Jesse, please come home and I love you."