Harkins Theatres donating proceeds to cancer research in honor of Chadwick Boseman

A special tribute for Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28, will be available at select Harkins locations

ARIZONA, USA — Beginning on Sept. 4, select Harkins Theatres locations will do special screenings of three of Chadwick Boseman's most memorable films.

Starting on Friday and ending on Sunday, the films 42, Get on Up and 21 Bridges will play for $5 per ticket. All proceeds will go to benefit cancer research, according to the theater's statement.

Boseman died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was just 43.

Dan Harkins, the owner of Harkins Theatres, said:

“I was fortunate to have met Chadwick Boseman. He was a true Hollywood icon with an extremely bright future, he will be greatly missed. We are proud to honor his memory through film and to help support a charity fighting to end cancer.”

Tickets are for sale now on the Harkins website.

The locations are:

Metro Phoenix:

Arrowhead Fountains 18

Camelview at Fashion Square

Chandler Fashion 20

Gateway Pavilions 18

Superstition Springs 25

Tempe Marketplace 16

Southern Arizona:

Tucson Spectrum 18

Yuma Palms 14

Northern Arizona: