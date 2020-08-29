Harkins Theatres and small businesses reopen after counties meet 'moderate' benchmarks

“We are just happy to prove we can reopen safely like any other business in Arizona.”

PHOENIX — “We are just happy to prove we can reopen safely like any other business in Arizona," said Jeremiah Gracza, owner of Thunderbird Lounge.

Thursday was a day many Arizonans waited for as small businesses could start re-opening.

There have been months of closures for Arizona businesses with streets empty and many owners questioning when they can reopen.

The state has seen a fall in cases of COVID-19, giving the green light.

Gracza has gotten ready, “We've implemented the rule of 6 feet apart, everyone wears masks, we have hand sanitizer."

Gracza took out a loan and cashed in his 401K to open his bar in 2019. He had to furlough his seven employees after the latest shutdown and bills continued to pile up.

The state is allowing businesses to reopen in counties like Maricopa, Pima and Pinal.

One industry that sees promise with the reopening is movie theaters. Companies like Harkins are ensuring that even with movie-goers coming back, changes have been made.

All employees will wear masks and get daily wellness checks, seating will be spread out for social distancing, concessions will be streamlined with a reduced menu and touchpoints and safety shields will be installed with enhanced cleaning throughout the theatre.

“We are at a crossroads and Arizonans are going to have to make some decisions about what they are going to do in these upcoming weeks,” said Dr. Natasha Bhuyan.

Health experts say just because businesses like gyms and bars are reopening doesn’t mean we should stop taking precautions.