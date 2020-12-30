Phoenix gym accommodates ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions

The gym opened a few months ago with adamant efforts to create a CDC compliant space for those looking to exercise.

It's time to start thinking about those New Year’s resolutions! A popular go-to is getting fit for a brand new year, however, your workout routine or fitness regime may depend solely on COVID-19 restrictions and which facilities you can go to.

One Valley gym is accommodating the ever-changing rules by appointment only workouts and hybrid options

Todd Smith Fitness opened in Phoenix back in August. The moment you walk in, things look a bit different. Trainer Jake Coyle points to the new norm basics. A slew of different hand sanitizers, spacing between machines and select clients during any given time-slot.

"We do the coconut cleaning fogging every week. Plus, we open all the doors and allow for continuous airflow," Coyle said.

Fogging, fewer machines and fine-tuned scheduling is the trifecta Coyle keeps to in a coronavirus world.

"All of our programming is private to small group so only have 1-4 other people in that time slot and everything is by appointment only meaning you're working with a trainer," he added.

"Everything that we do is two-hours a week, we tell clients hey you don't need to be in a gym 5-6 times a week, you can get a lot done but there's a mindset shift that we have to coach you through in order to do that," Coyle said.

Members like Ethan Kimball praised the personal approach, the trainers take to ensure results and realistic goals.

"They take the time to really figure out what's wrong and really work on it," he said.

So, as we wipe away 2020, keep your eyes on the prize for the new year and new options.