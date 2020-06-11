Grandstand ticket capacity reached for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

All grandstand inventory as well as its Infield Hub and hillside inventory for Sunday's even is sold out.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Raceway announced Thursday that all available grandstand inventory, Infield Hub and hillside inventory for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship has been sold out for Sunday's event.

The final race of the 2020 Cup Series season and the first championship ever held at Phoenix Raceway will host four drivers racing for the Bill France Cup.

Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the four featured drivers. The race begins at 1 p.m.

Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese released a statement about the event:

“While we certainly wish we could host a full house for the track’s first-ever Cup Series championship race, the health and safety of our fans is our top priority. We look forward to sharing this incredible experience with many in a safe environment while also showcasing Phoenix Raceway and our amazing community to the millions of fans watching around the world."

Phoenix Raceway has limited the number of fans for the event based on guidance and approval from local officials for COVID-19.

All guests will be screened prior to the event including a non-contact temperature check. Fans will be asked to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and masks are required for everyone over three-years-old.