Grand Jury indicts driver in the death of Officer Paul Rutherford

Officer Paul Rutherford was killed in March 2019 and a Grand Jury has indicted Nubia Castillo for criminal negligence for his death.

PHOENIX — Editors note: The above video is from the 10 p.m. newscast on March 25.

A Grand Jury has indicted an individual for the death of Officer Paul Rutherford who was killed during an incident response in March 2019.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office indicted Nubia Castillo for negligent homicide on Aug. 20.

The case is still pending but the charging standard with the procedure has a "reasonable likelihood of conviction" according to Jennifer Liewer, Communications Director at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Rutherford served on with the Phoenix Police Department for 23 years.