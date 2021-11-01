Governor Ducey orders flags to half-staff in honor of 2 Capitol officer deaths

The order is directed toward government buildings, but individuals and businesses are welcome to participate.

ARIZONA, USA — Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags to half-staff at government buildings in honor of two Capitol police officers who lost their lives in Wednesday's riot.

The flags will be lowered until Wednesday, Jan. 13 at sunset, according to a press release.

Gov. Ducey said:

“I join all Americans in grieving the tragic loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and Officer Howard Liebengood. Our prayers are with their families and colleagues at this difficult time.

“Arizonans, like all Americans, were shaken by the horrific events that unfolded at the United States Capitol on January 6. The rioting and violence that took place in Washington D.C. was shocking and unacceptable. We condemn it in the strongest terms.