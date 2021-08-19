Glendale thief nabbed for stealing valuable car converters, police say

Authorities are seeking more information on additional crimes that may be associated with 27-year-old Spencer Okeefe.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Authorities in Glendale are seeking more information on an alleged thief who's been sliding underneath cars and stealing catalytic converters.

On Aug. 5, the Glendale Police Department arrested 27-year-old Spencer Okeefe on suspicion of stealing valuable car parts around the city and selling them to support his drug habit.

Investigators believe Okeefe would drive around parking lots and seek out vehicles he could burglarize. The suspect was spotted operating an SUV painted with a grey and black camouflage pattern.

That same vehicle was seen at the site of a burglary on July 14 where a catalytic converter was cut out from underneath a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV.

Catalytic converters have become a prized possession for thieves across the nation due to the valuable metals that can be found inside of them.

Another converter was stolen on Aug. 5 from a Jeep parked at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Detectives believe Okeefe burglarized the Jeep shortly before they arrested him. Authorities said the suspect allegedly admitted to stealing converters in order to buy drugs.