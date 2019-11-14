GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man who was accused of committing three armed robberies while wearing Halloween costumes in the West Valley earlier this month has also been linked to a rape and attempted murder two days prior.

Jermarion Imasuku, 22, was arrested at his home in Glendale on Nov. 6, five days after he allegedly committed the armed robberies. Court documents showed he was carrying a BB gun that looked like a real handgun.

Imasuku was also accused of raping and attempting to murder an 18-year-old woman who was walking her dog near 58th Avenue and Claremont on the night of Oct. 30.

Investigators said Imasuku stunned the woman by hitting her with his car door and threatened to slit her throat if she screamed. Glendale Police said the woman fought back and Imasuku cut her neck.

The woman told police that Imasuku drove her to a cul-de-sac and raped her, then told her to face the wall. Glendale Police said he tried to break the victim's neck twice.

The woman escaped and ran to a nearby apartment complex, where a resident called police. Imasuku then drove off with the victim's dog.

"It's traumatic," Glendale Police spokeswoman Officer Tiffany Ngalula said. "We're thankful that she survived and now she's just looking for her puppy."

Glendale Police believe Imasuku left the puppy on the street, but so far they've been unable to find it.

Kiki, a 7 week old chihuaha mix, was stolen after it's owner was sexually assaulted in Glendale October 30, 2019.

The dark-colored SUV that was seen leaving the scene of the West Valley robberies was the same description the victim in the sexual assault gave Glendale Police.

They tracked the SUV down to Imasuku's address, where they arrested him. Police said they found the Halloween costumes as well as photos of Imasuku and the victim's dog on his phone.

A police spokesperson said Imasuku is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and attempted murder.

