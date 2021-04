The fire is burning in chaparral and short grass about 60 miles east of Yuma, according to the Arizona Bureau of Land Management.

YUMA, Ariz. — The Gila Fire began on April 2 along the Gila River about 60 miles east of Yuma, according to the Arizona Bureau of Land Management.

The bureau said that the fire is not threatening structures, but power lines in the area could be at risk.

The fire is burning chaparral and short grass. Firefighters are on the ground attacking the flames.