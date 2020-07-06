George Floyd funeral: What to know for today's public viewing and tomorrow's service

There will be a public viewing Monday and a funeral service Tuesday.

HOUSTON — George Floyd will be remembered in Houston on Monday and Tuesday before being taken to his final resting place in Pearland. Below is what you can expect for the public viewing and funeral services. We will add to this page as we learn more details

George Floyd public viewing on Monday, June 8

George Floyd's family and loved ones will have a public viewing from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8. It will be at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

Only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the visitation. Those 500 people will be socially distanced and mourners will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves.

The public will enter from two sides of the church in separate, socially distanced lines and, after viewing, exit the church. The public will not return to the lobby to leave.

No bags will be allowed.

Everyone will have to enter through metal detectors and each person’s temperature will be checked before they can get in.

People who would like to pay their respects should park and be shuttled to the Fountain of Life church. The lots from which people will be shuttled are the FountainLife Center at 14083 South Main St. and Kingdom Builders at 6011 W. Orem Dr.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking that people don't all come to the visitation at noon, that they spread it out over the six-hour public viewing.

It's supposed to be hot this week in Houston and Mayor Turner is encouraging people to bring water. He says the city will also assist in handing water out. And there will be portable toilets provided.

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet with the family on Monday. According to a spokesperson, he decided not to attend the funeral, so that mourners wouldn't have to deal with the extra security detail that it would require.

KHOU will have streaming coverage on our website and mobile app, as well as all of our social platforms.

George Floyd funeral service on Tuesday, June 9

A private celebration will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m., also at Fountain of Praise church.

Guests will be invited by the Floyd family, and the church is expecting dignitaries and celebrities in attendance.

Organizers have confirmed that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon will attend.

Rev. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Dr. Remus E. Wright and Pastor Mia K. Wright of the Fountain of Praise will deliver the life celebration salutation. Attorney Ben Crump is also expected to speak.

KHOU will stream the service on our website and mobile app, as well as all of our social platforms.

George Floyd's final resting spot

George Floyd will be transported, then laid to rest at a cemetery in Pearland following his funeral.

He will be entombed next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen Boulevard south of Beltway 8.

The entombment, like the funeral, are private for the family. Cullen Boulevard in front of Houston Memorial Gardens will be closed to traffic, but pedestrians will be allowed in the area along Cullen on the sidewalks for those wishing to pay their respects.

Pearland police anticipate heavy traffic in the area, so if you typically take Cullen Boulevard, you'll want to consider alternate routes.