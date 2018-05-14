PHOENIX - According to AAA Arizona, nearly 847,000 Arizonans are expected to travel over the upcoming three-day holiday weekend. Nearly 87 percent of those travelers will be driving.

Monday's national average for a gallon of gas is $2.87. Here in Arizona, it’s much worse. The current average is $2.94 per gallon, which is up more than 60 cents per gallon from this time last year.

We are already seeing gas over the $3-mark at many gas stations here in Maricopa County.

Before you hit the road, you can download apps that claim they'll point you in the direction of the cheapest gas. Those apps include GasBuddy, AAA, Fuel Finder and Gas Guru.

The good news in all of this: It could be worse. Summer of 2008 in Arizona, regular unleaded averaged out at $4.09 a gallon.

