Gabby Giffords concern for Sen. Mark Kelly’s safety, a reminder of Tucson tragedy 10 years ago

“Words once came easily,” Giffords said. “Today I struggle to speak, but I’ve not lost my voice.”

TUCSON, Ariz. — As protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, interrupting the electoral vote certification, Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords worried for her husband Senator Mark Kelly’s safety.

After hearing reports of gunfire, the scene became a reminder of the pain she and her family endured 10 years ago this week, when a gunman opened fire during a ‘Congress on your Corner’ event outside a grocery store near Tucson, leaving her with lifelong injuries.

Hours after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in DC, in an attempt to stop the transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to hit the floor, pull on gas masks and scramble to safety, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords shared a message on Twitter to her husband Mark Kelly, the newly elected U.S. senator from Arizona.

Giffords wrote “As I sat waiting for information about Senator Mark Kelly’s safety today, I couldn’t stop thinking about what you must have gone through 10 years ago this week.”

As I sat waiting for information about @SenMarkKelly’s safety today, I couldn’t stop thinking about what you must have gone through 10 years ago this week. I’m so glad you and your staff are safe. I love you, sweetie. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 7, 2021

Wednesday’s scene – a reminder of the Tucson tragedy she miraculously survived 10 years ago.

“Gabby talking about this really brought back bad memories, because 10 years ago, she had been performing her duties as a Congresswoman at an event when she was shot and 13 people were injured and 6 were killed,” said survivor and former Giffords’ intern Daniel Hernandez, who was at her side that day. He is now a state representative for Southern Arizona.

“So, having people storming onto the floor of the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate is something that really reminds us that at any moment the lives of our public officials, the lives of those who are involved in carrying out the democratic process can be very changed in just a matter of minutes.”

Thankfully, Wednesday Kelly and other lawmakers, were able to report their safety soon after the chaos erupted.

Giffords finished her tweet by writing, “I’m so glad you and your staff are safe. I love you, sweetie.”

Moving forward, Hernandez desperately wants to see peace.

“It’s really sad that in the 10 years since, we have not gotten better and, in fact, a lot of things have gotten worse, but I’m still hopeful… to really start focusing on healing this country,” Hernandez said.

In an online event Thursday, Giffords echoed those same words. She’s not giving up on her road to recovery and ongoing message.

“Words once came easily,” Giffords said. “Today I struggle to speak, but I’ve not lost my voice.”

“I’m also in the second fight,” she added. “The fight to stop gun violence.”

Tomorrow on the Today Show, Savannah Guthrie talks with Senator Mark Kelly and Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords about the shooting that changed their lives forever.