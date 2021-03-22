Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's wife Ava has died after 3-year cancer battle

Ava Arpaio was just shy of turning 90, according to Sheriff Arpaio's spokesman.

PHOENIX — Ava Arpaio, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's wife, has died following a 3-year battle with cancer.

According to a spokesman for the Arpaio family, Ava was just shy of her 90th birthday. She and Joe Arpaio were married for more than 63 years.

"I'm going to miss her dearly," Sheriff Arpaio said.

Joe and Ava Arpaio met on a blind date when Joe was a young police officer in Washington, D.C.

"Whatever he wants to do, I will be doing it with him. If he wanted to be a garbage collector, I would help him pick up the garbage," Ava Arpaio said once during an interview.

Together the couple shared two children and four grandchildren.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released the following statement about Ava's passing: