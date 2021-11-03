Former Missouri lawmaker speaks out after Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel drops charges against 12 Phoenix protesters

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement that she remains “committed to holding those who committed criminal acts responsible.”

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is dismissing the charges against 12 protesters who were arrested in downtown Phoenix in August 2020.

But County Attorney Allister Adel says she intends to file different charges against some of these defendants based on their conduct during the protest.

Charges dropped but Maricopa County Attorney intends to refile against some of the defendants

Dozens of protesters marched through city streets to the front of Phoenix police headquarters and several were taken into custody and charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses the night of Aug. 9, 2020.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Adel said her officer believes "it is in the interest of justice to dismiss the current charges." Adel says they "intend to refile charges against some of these defendants, but most of those charges will be different than the current charges. Where felony offense are appropriate, we intend to initiate those cases by preliminary hearing."

Adel didn’t elaborate on the filing of new charges.

Protesters speak out, say they are relieved but want accountability

Former Missouri House Representative and community activist Bruce Franks Jr. is one of the 12 who were arrested during the protests.

Franks Jr. was leading a rally commemorating the sixth anniversary of the death of Missouri teenager Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson.

"The interest of justice was not charging us in the first place because we did nothing wrong," said Franks Jr. "Although my charges and others from August 9th got dropped, we still got July and October charges of folks doing the same thing we were doing."

Franks and others claim that Phoenix police targeted them for exercising their first amendment rights. In an interview last summer.

Chief Jeri Williams told 12 News that her department was not targeting protesters.

"We are addressing criminal behavior," said Williams. "We have people with documented criminal behavior that we are dealing with because we want to keep the community safe, because we want to keep the officers safe, because we want to keep the protesters safe."

Percy Christian spent nine days in jail following his arrest in August. He is relieved by Adel's decision to drop but says there needs to be accountability for Phoenix police and MCAO.

"I feel like it should at least start with acknowledging the issues and acknowledging where you went wrong. Allister Adel, nor Jeri Williams, nor anyone in these powerful positions are doing that," said Christian. "The culture they have established, especially in the Phoenix Police Department is just rotten."

Investigations into Phoenix Police and MCAO

Both internal and external investigations have been launched to determine whether evidence presented to a grand jury was accurate in more than two dozen cases.

A total of 14 officers have been reassigned during these investigations. April Sponsel, MCAO lead prosecutor for a number of protest cases is on administrative leave amid the outside investigation.

This is the latest in Adel's office dropping cases against protesters

These dismissals are the latest for Adel's office. MCAO recently dropped gang charges filed against 15 Phoenix protesters for a rally on Oct. 17, 2020.