When Sandra Green saw video of three guys breaking into a Clearwater home, she knew immediately one of them was her son.

It happened on April 25 in the 3200 block of San Mateo Street. Surveillance video shows the guys walking in through a screened in patio and her son, Kevin King staring directly at the camera.

“I wanted to cry right then because I already knew I was going to turn him in,” said Green.

Green says several people told her about the video before she checked it out. Once she saw the video, she says she forwarded it to her son and he immediately called her.

“I said, 'You’ve got 30 minutes to get home. Take a shower and get something good to eat because you’re going over to Clearwater, that’s where I’m going to take you.'"

The video shows the guys leaving with several bags. Police say King and two other guys took more than $5,000 worth of stuff, including signed NFL jerseys, jewelry, an iPad, and several pairs of expensive sneakers.

“I told him, 'You have no reason to steal anything. You have no need or reason because I didn’t raise you like that.'”

Green says she hopes her son learns a valuable lesson before he ever thinks about committing other crimes or breaking into homes again.

“I would rather identify my son on a video then to come identify his body any day.”

The homeowners whose house was robbed didn’t want to speak on camera but say they’re very grateful for that mom’s actions.

Green says she knows who the two other guys are and says she’s working with police to find them.

At her son’s first court appearance Thursday, she told the judge she didn’t plan on bailing him out anytime soon.

King's bail was set at $12,000.

She said while it was heartbreaking, she asked the judge to give him time to think about his actions for a couple more weeks in jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP