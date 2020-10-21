Flames engulf North Scottsdale home, leaving neighbors surprised

The fire likely has reduced the home as a shell of its former self, thankfully everyone survived.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fierce flames engulfed a north Scottsdale home, as more than a dozen firefighters responded to put out the blaze.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, the home was gutted, leaving behind nothing more than a shell.

“I just couldn’t believe it, the flames were really high, really high,” One neighbor described the flames.

Neighbors said they felt helpless as the fire raged. Sky 12 captured the scene from overhead as firefighters climbed their ladders to attack from above.

Joseph Mckellan lives right next door. He noticed the fire while shaving, seeing smoke which he originally thought was fast moving clouds. The fire was so hot, he could feel the heat from his patio, even though the homes are separated by more than 100 feet.

“And the heat was intense,” Mckellan said.

Within minutes firefighters were pounding on his door while rushing in more and more firetrucks.

“You need to leave right now,” Mckellan said recalling the moment.

Neighbors said the owner noticed the fire in time to get his pets out and one of his cars, before the fire spread too far.