Flagstaff officers investigating suspicious death

Flagstaff PD are asking the public for any help after a man was found unresponsive, leading to a possible homicide investigation.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff police responded to the area of East Butler Avenue and North San Francisco Street on Tuesday morning to a report that a man was not breathing.

When officers arrived around 8:30 a.m., they located Patrick Kerley, 53, unresponsive. Officers began emergency life-saving measures, police said.

Despite efforts, Kerley was pronounced dead on arrival to the hospital, police said.

The death is currently under investigation by the Flagstaff Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit as a possible homicide. The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office is in the process of determining a cause of death, police said.