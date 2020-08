Flagstaff police are searching for a boy who wandered from his home Wednesday evening.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Flagstaff police are looking for Tommy Nez, 8, who wandered from his home on South Yaqui Drive on Aug. 26.

Tommy has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts, a black shirt and may have a green hoodie with orange trim.

If anyone has any information on Tommy's whereabouts call the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414.