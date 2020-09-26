Firefighters conduct burnout operations on Sears Fire

Day two of the Sears Fire has prompted burnout operations as growth continues

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Fire crews have started burnout operations on the Sears Fire as it reaches nearly 6,800 acres since it began Friday at around 2:45 p.m.

Humboldt Lookout and FAA communication equipment are being threatened by the growing fire and high-capacity powerlines are being continuously affected by the smoke.

Crews are constructing finelines and airtankers are dropping retardant to contain and extinguish the fires. So far, 10 engines, one hand crew, one air attack plane, one very large tanker, two large tankers, two double-engine tankers and two helicopters are currently assigned to the area. Additional resources have been ordered, officials said.

Camp Creek residents have been evacuated as a precaution but firefighters are providing additional structure preparation and protection.

An area closure order has been made for Bartlett Dam Road, Seven Springs Road, Horseshoe Lake, Bartlett Lake and Seven Springs recreation sites. Extensive information on closures can be found at the website.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Officials are asking people to avoid the affected area and travel safely to ensure efforts can be continued.

A Stage 1 fire restriction has been made for Tonto National Forest.