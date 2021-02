Officials have deemed the fire a category 1A. It has closed Indian School Road between Granite Reef and Hayden Roads.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale fire personnel are battling a house fire on Indian School Road that began on Friday afternoon.

Officials are calling it a 1-Alarm fire. Indian School Road has been closed between Granite Reef and Hayden Roads as fire personnel attempt to extinguish the flames, Scottsdale police said.

Indian School Rd is closed from Granite Reef to Hayden for a house fire. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1qNim5BfKm — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) February 26, 2021