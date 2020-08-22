Fire Jogger fights back McDowell Mountain flames

“I know I didn’t have a realistic chance to stop the whole fire, but I knew I could help it not spread.”

PHOENIX — Firefighters have continued to battle a lightening-sparked fire from Thursday night’s monsoon storm in the McDowell Mountains north of Fountain Hills.

Video captured by Sky 12 Friday morning shows a jogger stomping out the flames. The footage sparked conversation online and across the valley.

Some called him a hero, while others called him bananas. His name is Trevor Murphy.

Since Covid-19 closed down gyms, Murphy has taken his love for exercise outside. The 35-year-old father of two is training for a 100-mile ultramarathon in October.

Murphy woke up before sunrise to get in 10 to 20 miles in on the McDowell mountains. He didn't know this morning he’d be running into a wildfire.

“When I saw it was closed, I just thought oh you know maybe it was the rain that washed out the trails,” said Murphy. When he saw the flames his "instincts kick in".

He sprinted into action, grabbing rocks to beat down the tiny flames.

“My shoes are melted, some singed hair,” said Murphy. “I know I didn’t have a realistic chance to stop the whole fire, but I knew I could help it not spread.”

Murphy said he'd like to think everyone would do something. He said he had to prevent the fire from crossing over the trail and feels like he prevented additional acres from going up in flames.

Fire officials said it’s not something they recommend people do.

“We definitely don’t want anybody to jump in there and start trying to actually fight a fire that may not be the most viable time to stomp it out,” said Rural Metro Fire Shawn Gilleland.

Gilleland said fires like this can be unpredictable, especially during the monsoon season. “If we have people in the park that are cruising around there up on the mountain. Taking a look at the fire from a high vantage point and all of sudden that fire starts to climb up the hill they could be trapped.”