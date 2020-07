Coconino National Park is aware of the fire. People do not need to call officials to alert them to the fire.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A fire was reported on a mountain above Lockett Meadow Sunday.

There was smoke visible on the east side of the San Francisco Peaks.

Just below Rees Peak in the Coconino National Park. Officials in the area are asking that residents do not call to report the fire.

Fire crews are in the area and monitoring the fire.