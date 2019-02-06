Above video shows tips on how to stay safe on a wildfire.

Coconino National Forest officials say the 5,000 acre Maroon Fire is only 10% contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire started on May 30th and fire crews have been working to contain it from the air and land.

It's a first for wildland fire fighting crew using drones to start smaller fires in order to control the larger fire area. Coconino National Forest says the unmanned aircraft system was used for the first time on Saturday.

Windy weather in the area has the plume of smoke from the fire more visible and people in the area can expect to see more smoke.

VIDEO: Get an inside look at tankers used to fight wildfires