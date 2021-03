Initial reports state that the incident began with someone cutting the line, police say.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A customer and two store employees at a Bath and Body Works got into a fight on Saturday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Preliminary information states that the altercation began when two customers began arguing over one cutting the line, police said.

The incident was not mask-related as some people previously believed, police said.

A Twitter user shared a video.