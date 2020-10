A crash in the area of Earl Boulevard and Dobson Road in Chandler becomes fatal, police say.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police responded to the area of Earl Boulevard and Dobson Road near Queen Creek for a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon involving three vehicles.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing. No further details have been released.