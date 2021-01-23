FAQs about legalized recreational marijuana answered

12 News answers some common questions about legal weed as dispensaries get the go-ahead for operation.

ARIZONA, USA — With Arizona beginning legal distribution of recreational marijuana, 12 News has answered some of the biggest questions about who can buy weed and what some of the regulations are.

Where can you smoke marijuana?

According to the AZDHS, you can not legally smoke marijuana in public areas.

Who can purchase marijuana?

Anyone over 21-years-old can purchase marijuana with a valid ID.

How much marijuana are you allowed to purchase?

The AZDHS says someone can purchase one ounce of marijuana with no more than five grams being in a concentrated form.

How will law enforcement work with driving and smoking?

Driving while high will be considered under a DWI classification.