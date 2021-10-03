Family of 911 operator suing city after her death

Pamela Cooper died after a nearly 16-hour overtime shift, prompting her family to take legal action against the City of Phoenix amounting to $35 million.

PHOENIX — Pamela Cooper's family has begun a course of legal action toward the City of Phoenix after she was taken off of life support on Friday. The Notice of Claim filed by Joel Cooper is asking for restitution in the amount of $35 million.

The lawsuit lists wrongful death, negligent hiring, negligent supervision, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence and loss of consortium - loss of one member of a married couple - as chief complaints.

"They could have sent her home when she wasn't feeling well because that's the protocol," Joel said. "They overworked her."

Pamela was rushed to the hospital following a nearly 16-hour shift at the 911 dispatch center in Phoenix. She had just recovered from a case of COVID-19 and, according to the family, was unable to leave despite not feeling well.

The city said that they have lost 11 police operators since the start of the year as the HR team has started an investigation into the circumstances which led up to Pamela's death.

In January, the city claims that 83% of calls to 911 dispatch were answered in 20 seconds or less. In February, 88%. Despite the 5% increase, Phoenix is below the national standard of 95% of calls answered within 20 seconds.

"We're the fifth-largest city. We have to do better," said a Phoenix Dispatcher Union representative. They said that understaffing is a big part of the blame.

For Pamela's case, the claim against the city was made not just for her legacy, but for change in a workplace that she dedicated so much of her life for.

"She was truly my mate," Joel said. "She was an asset to everyone on this earth and it's unfortunate people like that get taken."

The city says that even if they start hiring immediately for the 40 total vacancies, it would take about a year to fully train recruits.