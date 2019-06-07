PHOENIX — Glendale Police say a man killed his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter late last month; now that woman's family is hoping to give them a proper burial.

Family and friends of 23-year-old Selina Toyos and 4-year-old Aleena Bermudez washed cars near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road for several hours Saturday.

They were taking donations to help pay for their funeral next Friday.

Toyos and Aleena were killed June 30. Police have since arrested Brandon Bautista Torres for the deaths.

"He took my granddaughter, he took my daughter," Tina Aguirre, Toyos' mother, said. "I would have rather he took me."

Aguirre says Toyos loved her kids, and loved to help others.

"She just loved being a mom, you know? I told her she's a way better mom than I ever was. I enjoyed seeing her with her kids," Aguirre said.

"She was so helpful and loving," Toyos' best friend Rosa Hernandez said. "This is just a tragedy, this is awful. It hurts. It hurts so much."

Aleena would have turned 5 the day after she was killed. Hernandez said she was excited to start kindergarten.

"They were just amazing people, loving, very family oriented," Hernandez said.

At the car wash Saturday, many people gathered to do what they could to try to reach the $10,000 goal to fund funeral expenses for the pair.

"It means a lot to know there's people who care," Hernandez said.

Hernandez and Aguirre still hoping for closure for the mother and daughter taken too soon.

"I want justice for them because they didn't deserve that," Hernandez said.

"I hope he gets the max(imum sentence)," Aguirre said.

Another car wash will be held Sunday near Central and Alta Vista from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise money.

The funerals are set for July 12 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up.