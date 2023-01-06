'Grant us some peace': Family, FBI ask public for help solving Desiree Riva's murder

The 17-year-old cheerleader was leaving a party near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road when she was struck by gunfire.

PHOENIX — Who killed Desiree Rivas? That’s the question her family, Phoenix police, and the FBI need help answering.

The 17-year-old was killed just after midnight on Mother’s Day as she was leaving a graduation party near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Tolleson.

Authorities said Desiree was caught in the crossfire after multiple people were in an altercation and began shooting. She was struck multiple times and died on the scene. The suspected shooters left before the police arrived.

More than two weeks after her death, no one has been arrested and detectives said they need the community’s help to solve the case.

“We want justice,” said Danny Rivas, Desiree’s father. “This is terrible.”

A plea for help

Desiree’s family spoke at a press conference on Thursday. A special agent from the FBI was also there.

The federal agency is offering $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case, that’s on top of the $2,000 from Silent Witness.

“The shooters must be made accountable for their actions,” said Desiree’s aunt, Melissa Rivas. “Before another family is left broken like ours… Desiree was ripped from our lives. It was literally a simple night out with friends.”

Authorities are asking anyone who was at the party to send them information, pictures, or videos from that night.

“If anybody knows any information, at least grant us some peace,” said the 17-year-old stepfather, Ricky Casillas. “A little bit of justice because this is just not fair… nothing is the same without her.”

Promising cheerleader

Desiree Rivas had been a cheerleader since sixth grade, her family told 12News.

Vanessa Gonzales said her daughter hoped to be captain of her Cesar Chavez High School squad next school year, which would have been her senior year.

“Desiree is just the type of person that would think of others before thinking of herself,” said the 17-year-old's mother. “She would give the best Mother's Day messages to me… I’m never going to get that again.”

The family said Desiree wanted to attend business school and be a realtor, following in her aunt’s footsteps.

“She was going to be 18 this year,” said her father, Danny Rivas. “She was my best friend, my confidant, my ride or die. To the person who took her life, I have nothing to say to him. I just hope they find them.”