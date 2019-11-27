PORT NECHES, Texas — 24 hours after a massive blast rocked the TPC Group plant, crews are still working to get fires at the plant under control.

After 9 a.m. Wednesday morning air monitoring stations were deployed at various locations in Port Neches and Port Arthur.

More than 50 air quality samples were taken following the explosion at the plant and small amounts of volatile organic compounds (VOC) were detected at two different locations in Port Arthur.

TCEQ says there were no returns for the chemicals Butadiene or Benzene.

RELATED: Data released from air quality tests following TPC Plant explosion

50,000 residents were sent scrambling after being ordered to evacuate Wednesday afternoon after a second major explosion rocked Port Neches.

The evacuation includes a four-mile radius around the plant and includes Port Neches, Groves, Nederland and a portion of northern Port Arthur.

An emergency Red Cross shelter has been set up at Ford Park in Beaumont. Chester Jourdan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast and Deep East Texas, told 12News small pets are allowed if brought in a kennel.

Only a few dozen evacuees were inside the shelter on the first night of the evacuation.

Anyone who is unable to evacuate should get in touch with Jefferson County Emergency Management.

City of Port Arthur

MAP | View larger version of evacuation zone map

CAUSE OF EXPLOSION

The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown. TPC says they will form an investigation team to determine what happened once the ongoing fire is under control.

“There is no new news in terms of the incident and the ongoing event that our responders are working to safely mitigate," TPC spokesperson Sarah Croninsaid said. "We are still addressing the incident keeping the safety of our responders at the forefront of everything we are doing. We are still doing air monitoring."

TPC officials know that at least three tanks have been damaged by the blaze, but firefighters have not been able to fully assess damage at the plant as they remain in a defensive position, Troy Monk, TPC’s director of health, safety and security said.

Three workers were injured early Wednesday in the initial explosion that also blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes.

Firefighters worked to contain a blaze that erupted after the blast at the TPC Group plant and sent a large plume of smoke stretching for miles.

The three workers who were injured during the blast —two TPC employees and a contractor — have been treated and released from hospitals in Port Arthur and Houston, said Monk.

About 30 employees were working at the plant at the time of the explosion and all have been accounted for, according to TPC.

Troy Monk, TPC’s director of health, safety and security, said the blast occurred in an area of the plant that makes butadiene, a chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber and other products.

RELATED: What's burning at the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches?

Hours after the explosion, clean up began around Port Neches as residents and business owners picked up glass and boarded up windows that were smashed all over town.

RELATED: 'It felt like a pressure cooker' | Residents wake up to damage after Port Neches plant explosion

RELATED: PNG ISD assessing damage after Port Neches plant explosion

As the cleanup got underway, residents were rocked by more booms coming from the plant as firefighters attempted to control the blaze.

A second major explosion rocked the area about 12 hours after the initial explosion.

The massive fireball erupted, sending towers from the plant flying into the air. The concern for officials is that this equipment could be a projectile and damage nearby homes or businesses.

12News crews roughly a mile from the plant could feel the explosion.

AIR QUALITY

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says state environmental officials are monitoring air quality but that no elevated chemical levels had been detected so far.

Branick said as of 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, the air quality is within federal and state guidelines, and the public is not currently in danger.

He said a third-party monitoring agency is working around the clock performing air quality checks.

“We’re staying focused on the safety of our emergency response personnel folks in and around in the community as well as trying to protect the environment,” Monk said at a news conference.

Judge Branick echoed that sentiment.

"I'm not the lease bit concerned about what caused this. Right now, it's about public safety. It's about the environment and fire suppression and getting this incident under management," Branick said.

Checks around the perimeter of the plant and throughout Southeast Texas is expected to continue for days and weeks to come.

KBMT

Plant explosion in Port Neches Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. A second explosion sends flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon. A second explosion sends flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon. A second explosion sends flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon. A second explosion set flames billowing into the air Wednesday afternoon. Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Firefighters continue to pour water onto the fire Thursday morning at the TPC Group plant fire Port Neches. The fire has been burning for more than 30 hours after an explosion about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion Aerial video shows TPC Group plant in Port Neches burning hours after explosion

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device