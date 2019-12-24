GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phoenix-area Beliebers will have a chance to see their main man in concert this summer.

Pop singer Justin Bieber will make a stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on June 5 during his #BIEBER2020 tour.

The artist has a lot in store for fans in 2020. The 45-city tour includes stops in the U.S. and Canada. Bieber also announced a new album is coming in the new year.

Justin Bieber is the latest Top-40 radio artist to announce a 2020 tour date in the Valley. Maroon 5 with Meghan Trainor and Post Malone have booked shows.

