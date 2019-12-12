As the credits begin to roll on 2019 marking the end of a decade, we're looking back on the movies that made us cry, laugh and absolutely excited during the 2010s.

Some of the most successful movies of all time hit the big screen in the last 10 years. From the Avengers films, Black Panther and Furious 7 to Jurassic World and the launch of a new Star Wars trilogy the decade in cinema was full of some blockbusters.

But there were also those movies that received rave reviews and plenty of awards.

Now, we know everyone has their own opinions when it comes to the best movies. And there has been A LOT of movies since 2010. So you might not agree with the list.

We looked to the award-winners, mega-box office hits and other top lists to compile a list of the best movies over the past 10 years.

'Best Picture' Academy Award winners

The King's Speech (2010)

The Artist (2011)

Argo (2012)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Birdman (2014)

Spotlight (2015)

Moonlight (2016)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Green Book (2018)

Mega-box office hits

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Jurassic World (2015)

Black Panther (2018)

Frozen (2013)

From other top lists

Get Out (2017)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

