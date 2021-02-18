Todd McFarlane introduces new ‘Spawn Universe’ to the world of comics

Phoenix resident Todd McFarlane plans to build a new comic universe with his iconic hero similar to those of Marvel and DC Comics.

PHOENIX — The iconic character, “Spawn” has graced the pages of comic books for nearly three decades. Flying through the air in his flowing red cape and peering through the night with his glowing green eyes, Spawn fought against the villainous likes of Malebolgia, the Violator and Cy-Gor.

Todd McFarlane, Spawn's creator, built an expansive world filled with complex characters and detailed landscapes that captivated fans from around the globe.

And now that world is about to get a whole lot bigger.

The new Spawn universe has arrived.

On Thursday, McFarlane announced the launch of his new “Spawn Universe,” a multi-character, interconnected comic book universe. He shared that the goal of this new initiative is to build a shared fictional universe over time, similar to Marvel and DC Comics, other comic industry giants.

"The simple question is this: DC Comics started a shared universe in the late 1930s. Marvel Comics began theirs in the early 1960s… so, can lightning strike a third time beginning in 2021,” McFarlane asked in a release from his production company. “I personally do not have the answer to that question right now, but the only way to get an answer to that question is to make the attempt in the first place.”

Some big names join the initiative.

Artists contributing to the new Spawn Comic Universe reads like an all-star list from the world of comics. Some of the names include Art Adams, J. Scott Campbell, Greg Capullo, David Finch, Jim Cheung, Marc Silvestri, Marcio Takara and more.

Additional artists joining the project will be announced in the coming months.

ON YOUTUBE: Todd McFarlane talks about the new Spawn Comic Universe

What characters are joining the expanded universe?

Spawn is expected to be at the forefront of the initial launch of new titles, McFarlane said. He added that the long-term goal is to have Spawn become one of many characters in this new, expanded comic universe.

To kick off the new initiative, McFarlane will release “Spawn Universe #1 in June. The new monthly titles from this new universe will be “King Spawn,” releasing in August, “Gunslinger Spawn,” releasing in October and “The Scorched,” a new team book featuring Spawn, Redeemer, Gunslinger, Medieval Spawn and She-Spawn, releasing at later date.

McFarlane said "The Scorched" will also feature a rotating cast of heroes and major villains over the coming months to keep the roster fresh.

The future of Spawn looks bright.

McFarlane’s original Spawn character has become one of the most popular characters in comics. The original comic book is one of the world's bestselling and longest-running comics, with over 100 million copies sold in more than 120 countries.

With that popularity, McFarlane hopes the new universe will continue to build on the Spawn mythology and reach a whole new generation of comic book fans.

