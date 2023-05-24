Celebrities mourn death of musical icon Tina Turner

With admirers ranging from Mick Jagger to Beyoncé to Mariah Carey, the “Queen of Rock 'n' Roll” was one of the world's most popular entertainers.

WASHINGTON — Following the death of musical icon Tina Turner, tributes from celebrities and fans flooded social media.

Turner died in her Switzerland home at the age of 83 after a long illness, her manager announced Wednesday.

The iconic singer and stage performer was one of the world's most popular entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "River Deep, Mountain High," and the hits she had in the '80s, among them "What's Love Got to Do with It," "We Don't Need Another Hero" and a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

Her trademarks included a growling contralto that might smolder or explode, her bold smile and strong cheekbones, her palette of wigs and the muscular, quick-stepping legs she did not shy from showing off. She sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won 12 Grammys, was voted along with Ike into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 (and on her own in 2021 ) and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2005, with Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey among those praising her. Her life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

Mick Jagger

The Rolling Stones vocalist, who openly borrowed some of Turner's onstage moves during the Stones' 1981-82 tour, said he was "saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner."

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

Elton John

“We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news,” Elton John said on Instagram.

Ciara

"Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all," the singer wrote on Twitter.

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Kelly Rowland

"Thank you Queen, for giving us your all! We Love You!!" wrote the former Destiny's Child member on Instagram.

Angela Bassett

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. Her final words to me — for me — were “You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.” I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days.” — Angela Bassett, who played Turner in the 1993 film “What’s Love Got to Do With It”

Diana Ross

"Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones," Diana Ross shared on Twitter post with a picture of the two singers together.

George Takei

"A true legend has passed, " George Takei said on Twitter. "She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now, Proud Mary. Raise your voice high in the heavens. You were always simply The Best."

Gloria Gaynor

"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white," said the "I Will Survive" singer on Twitter. "She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music #TinaTurner"

President Joe Biden

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.” — President Joe Biden.

Barack Obama

"Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade," the former president tweeted.

Magic Johnson

“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth," said NBA legend Magic Johnson, who posted a photo with him and Turner on Twitter.

