FLORENCE, Ariz. — Organizers of Country Thunder Arizona said their 2019 lineup was "jaw-dropping," and for country fans it definitely won't disappoint.

The music festival announced Monday Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Brett Eldredge would be headlining the event.

Stapleton will be closing out the weekend in Florence, Ariz. with a Sunday performance while Eldredge will start off the country music weekend with a Thursday night performance followed by McGraw on Friday and Bentley on Saturday.

Also joining these country music superstars will be the Bothers Osborne, High Valley, Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, Restless Heart, Lonestar, Abby Anderson, Brandon Lay and the Hunter Brothers.

Passes for Country Thunder Arizona are on sale now and Monday is the last day to get a four-day pass for $130. After Monday, the price goes up.

You can buy single-day passes for $75.

For more information on tickets and the events, visit countrythunder.com.

