Comics are teaming up for charity for the roast of retired Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan on February 13.

The event is at House of Comedy and will air on 12 News' 12 Sports Tonight on February 24 at 10:35 p.m. The goal is raising money for the Shane Doan Foundation and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets start at $119.

TICKETS: The Roast of Shane Doan

The lineup will be announced shortly for comics who will "roast the 'puck" out of number 19.

There will be other special guests, a silent auction, photo ops and more.

Doan's jersey will be retired at the February 24 Coyotes game, and the roast kicks off a week of celebration.

Doan played 21 seasons in the NHL.