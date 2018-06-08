PHOENIX — Looks like Bob Dylan will be making a tour stop in Phoenix after all.
Live Nation announced Monday that "the voice of a generation" is scheduled to play at downtown Phoenix's Comerica Theatre on Oct. 4.
Tickets to see Dylan and his band go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.
It's been two years since the legendary musician was in town. In October 2016, Dylan also played at Comerica. The time before that was in 2011.
This time around, Phoenix will be the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer's first stop in the U.S.
If you get tangled up and can't make it on Oct. 4. Dylan's next stop will be Oct. 5 at the Tucson Music Hall.
Here are all the 2018 North American tour dates:
Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre
Oct. 5 - Tucson, AZ at Tucson Music Hall
Oct. 7 - Albuquerque, NM at Kiva Auditorium
Oct. 9 - Midland, TX at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
Oct. 10 - Irving, TX at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 12 - Tulsa, OK at River Spirit Casino Resort
Oct. 13- Thackerville, OK at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Oct. 14- Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre
Oct. 16- Lafayette, LA at Heymann Center
Oct. 17 - Mobile, AL at Mobile Saenger Theatre
Oct. 19 - St. Augustine, FL at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 - Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 21 - Sarasota, FL at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Oct. 23 - Fort Myers, FL at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Oct. 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 26 - Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 27 - Macon, GA at Macon City Auditorium
Oct. 28 - Chattanooga, TN at Tivoli Theatre
Oct. 30 - Huntsville, AL at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall - Von Braun Center
Oct. 31 - Knoxville, TN at Tennessee Theatre
Nov. 2 - Asheville, NC at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Nov. 3 - Durham, NC at Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov. 4 - North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Nov. 6 - Savannah, GA at Johnny Mercer Theatre
Nov. 7 - Augusta, GA at The Bell Auditorium
Nov. 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 10 - Roanoke, VA at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
Nov. 11 - Richmond, KY at EKU Center for the Arts