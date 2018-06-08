PHOENIX — Looks like Bob Dylan will be making a tour stop in Phoenix after all.

Live Nation announced Monday that "the voice of a generation" is scheduled to play at downtown Phoenix's Comerica Theatre on Oct. 4.

Tickets to see Dylan and his band go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

It's been two years since the legendary musician was in town. In October 2016, Dylan also played at Comerica. The time before that was in 2011.

This time around, Phoenix will be the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer's first stop in the U.S.

If you get tangled up and can't make it on Oct. 4. Dylan's next stop will be Oct. 5 at the Tucson Music Hall.

Here are all the 2018 North American tour dates:

Oct. 4 - Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

Oct. 5 - Tucson, AZ at Tucson Music Hall

Oct. 7 - Albuquerque, NM at Kiva Auditorium

Oct. 9 - Midland, TX at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Oct. 10 - Irving, TX at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 12 - Tulsa, OK at River Spirit Casino Resort

Oct. 13- Thackerville, OK at WinStar World Casino and Resort

Oct. 14- Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 16- Lafayette, LA at Heymann Center

Oct. 17 - Mobile, AL at Mobile Saenger Theatre

Oct. 19 - St. Augustine, FL at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 - Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 21 - Sarasota, FL at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 23 - Fort Myers, FL at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Oct. 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 26 - Orlando, FL at Walt Disney Theater | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 27 - Macon, GA at Macon City Auditorium

Oct. 28 - Chattanooga, TN at Tivoli Theatre

Oct. 30 - Huntsville, AL at Mark C. Smith Concert Hall - Von Braun Center

Oct. 31 - Knoxville, TN at Tennessee Theatre

Nov. 2 - Asheville, NC at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Nov. 3 - Durham, NC at Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov. 4 - North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Nov. 6 - Savannah, GA at Johnny Mercer Theatre

Nov. 7 - Augusta, GA at The Bell Auditorium

Nov. 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 10 - Roanoke, VA at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Nov. 11 - Richmond, KY at EKU Center for the Arts

