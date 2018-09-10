PHOENIX — Sting and Shaggy are touring the world together with songs from their collaborative "44/876" album.

The album, which was released back in April, is named after the country calling code of each artist's home, 44 for the United Kingdom and 876 for Jamaica.

The duo was scheduled to make a stop in Phoenix on their worldwide "44/876 Tour," at the Van Buren Oct. 10. But Valley fans got some bad news the day before the concert.

The Van Buren tweeted the concert would be postponed as "Sting is still under the weather and advised not to perform by a doctor." Sting tweeted an "urgent message" to his fans in Phoenix saying the decision to cancel the show comes with "sincere regret." Sting said he could "barely speak right now" in another tweet.

Fans were told to hang out to their tickets for a future date, and they didn't have to wait long.

Sting and Shaggy's tour stop at The Van Buren has been rescheduled for October 28, and tickets for the previous show will be accepted for the rescheduled date.

© 2018 KPNX