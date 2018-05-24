Ask musician Whitney Fenimore what her favorite part about Phoenix is and she'll say the hiking. She loves to hike.

Seems like she came to perfect place then, right?

The now Phoenix-based musician moved to the Valley in December. And her favorite place to hike? "Camelback, obviously."

"That is a really difficult hike, she said. "People don't tell you how hards it's going to be."

Fenimore's amazing voice filled Studio 12A Thursday morning as she performed live on 12 Today.

It's a voice that people who watched season 13 of NBC's "The Voice" might recognize. Her blind audition caused two judges, Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus, to turn their chairs.

She was a fan favorite on "Team Adam" that season. Her favorite part of the show? Meeting her coach, Adam Levine. She said he was great.

And although she didn't make it to the end, she said the show was reaffirming that she should keep doing music, which she has brought with her to Phoenix.

"I'm just kind of getting used to the music scene out here," she said. "There's a lot of incredible musicians out here. A lot of great bands have come out of Phoenix so it's been really, really cool."

Fenimore said the city has been great for her craft.

"It's been great for me to kind of be out here and not know a lot of people," she said. "It's forced me write a lot of music."

A song, called "Find Your Love," off her new EP was actually written right here in the Valley.

She did, however, mention she's not too incredibly excited about her first summer in Phoenix.

"I am so scared of this heat, it's ridiculous," she said.

Fenimore's EP "Battle Within" can be found on iTunes and Spotify.

You can follow her on Twitter and Instagram, @whitneyfenimore.

For more information on shows and other stuff she has going on, visit her website.

