The "Sister Wives" family will soon be Arizona residents.

People magazine reported in July that the polygamist TV-famous family is relocating to Flagstaff, leaving behind their home in Las Vegas.

"Sister Wives" is a TLC show that follows Kody Brown, 49, and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn as they navigate life as a "normal" family in a society that shuns their lifestyle, according to the TLC website.

Kody Brown has a combined 18 children with his wives.

"As much as we've loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, AZ!" the Browns said in a statement released by TLC. "We are looking forward to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views, and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff."

The Brown family lived in Lehi, a town outside of Salt Lake City, Utah for a long time. They moved to Las Vegas in 2011, fearing arrest after there were reports of investigations by the Lehi Police Department and the Utah attorney general. In a season two episode, the Brown family left for Vegas in the dead of night.

In Arizona, it is a class 5 felony for a person who has a living spouse to knowingly marry any other person. Kody Brown, however, is only legally married to one of his wives, while he has "spiritual unions" with the other three wives.

TLC says "Sister Wives" will return for its 13th season in early 2019. Perhaps we will get more of an inside look as they adjust to life in the High Country.

