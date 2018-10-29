PEORIA, Ariz. — It's known as the “ship of dreams” and this month that ship is setting sail in the West Valley.

Valley residents can catch "Titanic: The Musical" at Arizona Broadway Theater through Nov. 10.

The five-time Tony Award winning production opened just days before shipping company Blue Star Line announced it is building the Titanic II, a replica of the historic ship.

Actors in Peoria, like Kiel Klaphake are actually performing the historic story live on stage.

The depiction of the tragic and historic musical is magical, moving and incredibly memorable.

“This is an amazing production that is a lot more about the story of the people, the passengers that were on board the ship,” Klaphake said.

Klaphake plays Mr. Andrews, the Titanic’s architect who says, this show is not at all like the movie with Leo and Kate. Instead, it's a deeper look at those who were destined to get to America.

“We see the challenges that the Captain, the architect and the owner of the ship all come to when they're trying to save everyone,” he added.

The Captain played by Olin Davidson says his personal experience has helped prepare him for such an important role.

“I actually danced on cruise ships for a couple year, so I have a little bit of sea life of my own to think back upon and meeting captains and seeing how they interacted with their guests in real life too,” Davidson said.

While first-class dining is offered for audience members at Arizona Broadway Theatre, the struggle between classes in the production is prominent. Especially for character Alice Bean played by Jill Tieskoette,”

“It's like her goal on the ship to climb up the social ladder,” she said.

Meanwhile, we climbed up the set ladder to get a better view of the elaborate staging.

“We have an amazing design team who put this together both the physical design here of the set and our lighting designer and we have a new musical director who's running this amazing orchestra it's a big full, lush show,” Klaphake added.

The emotional and epic journey last until November 10.

Tickets can be purchased on Arizona Broadway Theatre's website.

