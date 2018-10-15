The coach and 12 boys from the Thai soccer team who were rescued from a cave in Thailand this summer spoke with Ellen DeGeneres Monday, telling the TV host that "they weren't scared."

Through a translator, in what the Today Show says is their first group interview since the July rescue, the head coach of the Wild Boars, Ekkapol Ake Chantawong said "they always had hope and they know that if they don't come out, eventually, someone will have to come in and get them out anyway."

The team was trapped in the cave for more than two weeks and told DeGeneres they didn't have any food as they "left all their belongings outside the cave." The team said they drank the water flowing down from the cave walls and prayed and meditated to keep calm.

"When they mediate they conserve energy," Chantawong said through a translator, " so that they're not using too much energy while in the cave."

The team's rescue was followed from all around the world. The boys told DeGeneres the cave was "quite humid and cold" and they slept "on and off" for about an hours-worth of sleep.

The team was surprised with "Ellen" soccer jerseys and an appearance by the teams' soccer idol, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The boys were all smiles, and Ibrahimovic gave them all Galaxy gear.

"This is probably the best team in the world," Ibrahimovic said.

© 2018 KPNX