Taylor Swift to begin new 2023 tour in Glendale with Paramore and GAYLE

"The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Are you ready for this? Valley Swifties rejoice!

Fresh off of becoming the first musical artist ever to have every spot on the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 list, Taylor Swift has announced the dates and locations for her new upcoming international tour.

And she chose Glendale as her first destination.

"The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)," Swift said on social media. "Feeling like the luckiest person alive because I get to take these brilliant artists out on tour with me."

Two of the mentioned "brilliant artists" will be joining her on her Glendale visit: Paramore and GAYLE.

Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster. There does not appear to be a presale option for Swift's Glendale concert.

We ❤ Arizona

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.